Game tech startup WinZO's sports arm becomes principal sponsor of Kolkata Knight Riders

WinZO Sports, an e-sports and fantasy arm of India's vernacular game-tech company WinZO, announced it has entered into a long-term partnership as the principal sponsor of Kolkata Knight Riders.

Apart from featuring in WinZO Sports' marketing campaign, the Knight Riders will soon be seen interacting with WinZO Sports' users across social media platforms.

Speaking about the partnership, Saumya Singh, Co-Founder of WinZO, said, "KKR boasts of an ideal mix of experienced and budding stars in the world of cricket, each of whom comes with a mammoth and loyal fanbase of his own, and the team will now be led by one of most promising cricketers produced by the country in the recent past. In that sense, this partnership will prove our trump card, considering the sheer number of fans and enthusiasts this lets us connect with."

Venky Mysore, CEO & MD, Kolkata Knight Riders, said, "The Knight Riders brand has established itself as the leading global brand in T20 cricket and through this partnership aims to bring the magic of cricket closer to all gaming fans. KKR has created the right mix of cricket and entertainment, India's two most loved domains, and the addition of online gaming, which has lately evolved as one of the most preferred forms of entertainment, is only going to make it bigger".

Published on: Monday, March 14, 2022, 11:26 AM IST