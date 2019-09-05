Game-changer JioFiber enters 1,600 cities, plans start @ Rs 699

Mumbai: Set to create massive ripples in the growing digital streaming and video-on-demand market, Reliance Jio on Thursday commercially rolled out its fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) service "JioFiber" across 1,600 cities in India where the users will have an integrated experience of broadband, on-demand entertainment, free HD voice calling, TV video calling and unlimited data, among others.

With the Jiofiber welcome offer, the customers will get TV, 4K Set Top Box, OTT App Subscription and unlimited data. Every Jiofiber user will get a set-top box (even with a monthly plan). JioFiber plan rentals start at Rs 699 a month and go up to Rs 8,499 a month and even the lowest tariff starts with 100 Mbps speed, the company said in a statement.

Those opting for Gold plan and above will get a free 60CM (24-inch) HD TV set. The Titanium plan will offer 1Gbps and 60,000GB data for a monthly rental of Rs 8,499. The customers will enjoy ultra high-speed broadband up to 1Gbps, entertainment over-the-top (OTT) apps, gaming, home networking (access or share all your content across devices) and VR experience. Jio has priced the plans at less than one-10th the global rates -- to make it accessible for all. Currently, the average fixed-line broadband speed in India is 25Mbps. Even in the US, it is around 90Mbps. On a comparative basis, the biggest competitor of Jio GigaFiber in the Indian market is Bharti Airtel with its Airtel V-Fiber broadband service that too offers speed of up to 100 Mbps In Delhi. Airtel's monthly plans start from Rs 799 with internet speeds of up to 40 Mbps and 100GB broadband data.