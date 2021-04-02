Gajanan Mallya, GM/SCR to looks after the duties of GM/SWR

The Ministry of Railways has decided that Gajanan Mallya, General Manager South Central Railway is detailed to look after the duties of the post of General Manager, South Western Railway in the place of Ajay Kumar Singh who has superannuated on March 31, 2021. Mallya will hold the additional charge for 3 months or till the posting of regular incumbent, whichever is earlier.
