Gain for SBI & ICICI Bank, transporters in fresh trouble, and J&J COVID-19 vaccine trial: Three things Teji Mandi investors should know on April 9, 2021

SBI, ICICI Gains at the Expense of HDFC Bank

SBI and ICICI Bank have made the most out of the HDFC Bank's troubles in the credit card segment.

ICICI Bank recorded a 10% rise in spends in January over December and gained a 1.5% market share in the credit card division. SBI cards have increased their market share by around a percentage point. Axis Bank also saw its card base grow to more than 69 crore users against 68 crores in December.

The RBI had imposed restrictions on HDFC Bank from launching any digital campaign and stopped sourcing new credit cards last year, citing the repeated technical glitches.

HDFC Bank is yet to make headway with the RBI in this matter and the stay is likely to be prolonged further. ICICI Bank and SBI have been able to make the most of this situation and cover maximum ground in absence of a major competitor.