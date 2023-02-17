e-Paper Get App
GAIL plans to buy 26% stake in US LNG plant

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, February 17, 2023, 04:52 PM IST
article-image
GAIL plans to buy 26% stake in US LNG plant | Image: GAIL (Representative)
GAIL (India) Ltd, gas distribution major, plans to acquire 26% equity stake in a liquefied natural gas liquefaction plant or project in the US, the company said in a company release.

Besides, the gas distributor is likely to procure 1 mln tn of LNG from the plant on a free-on-board basis for 15 years, either directly or through any of its affiliates, the company said.

The contract period for the LNG supply, which is likely to start from the last quarter of 2026, might be extended by five or 10 years on a mutual basis.

The company has invited bids from interested players and the last date for submitting bids is Mar 10.

GAIL had been facing supply disruptions after Russia's Gazprom could not deliver some LNG cargoes due to Western sanctions on the country over its invasion of Ukraine.

