GAIL Clocks Revenue Of ₹32,227 Crore, PAT Of ₹1,412 In Q1 FY24 | File

GAIL (India) Limited reported Revenue from Operations of Rs. 32,227 crore in QI FY24 as against Rs. 37,572 crore in QI FY23, the company announced on Monday through an exchange filing. Profit before Tax (PBT) in QI FY24 stood at Rs. 1,889 crore as against Rs. 3,894 crore in QI FY23. Profit after Tax (PAT) in QI FY24 stood at Rs. 1,412 crore as against Rs. 2,915 crore in QI FY23.

Quarter on Quarter basis, Revenue from Operations was reported at Rs. 32,227 crore in QI FY24 as against Rs. 32,858 crore in Q4 FY23. PBT registered a robust growth of 220% to Rs. 1,889 crore in QI FY24 as against Rs. 591 crore during Q4 FY23. PAT increased by 134% to Rs. 1,412 crore in QI FY24 as against Rs. 604 crore in Q4 FY23 mainly on account of increased Gas Marketing and Transmission volumes & increased Transmission tariff realisation.

During the quarter, Natural gas transmission volume registered a growth of 7% to 116.33 MMSCMD in QI FY24 as against 108.23 MMSCMD in Q4 FY23. Gas marketing volume increased by 2% to 98.84 MMSCMD as against 96.46 MMSCMD in the previous quarter. LHC sales increased by 7% to 247. TMT as against 230 TMT & Polymer sales also increased by 37% to 162 TMT as against 118 TMT in comparison to previous quarter.

On Consolidated basis, Revenue from Operations stood at Rs. 32,849 crore in QI FY24 as against Rs. 33,264 crore during Q4 FY23. PBT in QI FY24 stood at Rs. 2,283 crore as against Rs. 689 crore in Q4 FY23. PAT (excluding Non-controlling interest) was Rs. 1,792 crore in QI FY24 as against Rs. 634 crore in Q4 FY23.

Sandeep Kumar Gupta, Chairman & Managing Director, GAIL said that the Company has incurred a Capex of about Rs.2,391 crore during the current quarter, mainly on Pipelines, Petrochemicals, Equity to JVs, etc. which is about 31 % of annual target of Rs. 7,750 crore. He informed that GAIL has been authorised to build Gurdaspur- Jammu Natural Gas pipeline having length of160 km with Capex of Rs. 522 crore.

He further stated that during the quarter, the company has acquired 100% stake in erstwhile JBF Petrochemicals Limited, now GAIL Mangalore Petrochemicals Limited, by infusing Rs. 2,101 crores through Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP).

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)