G20 Summit In Delhi: Traffic Police Advises People To Use Mappls MapmyIndia App To Make Travel Hassle-Free, Know About App

Delhi Commissioner of Police Traffic SS Yadav on Wednesday asked the citizens of Delhi to use Mappls MapmyIndia app to make travel in Delhi easier during the G20 Summit 2023.

While giving a briefing on Wednesday CP Yadav said, "It is advised for the people to use Mappls MapmyIndia app which is an indigenous navigation application so that it becomes easier for people to reach their destination..."

This comes when India's capital will be facing restrictions for traveling till September 10 due to the G20 Summit. To make traveling for the citizens easier the traffic police has suggested to use the Mappls MapmyIndia app. Using the app users will be able to better understand restricted areas and regions with severe traffic.

The restrictions will be put into effect from September 8 and will continue till September 10.

#WATCH | Special CP Traffic, SS Yadav says, "It is advised for the people to use Mappls MapmyIndia app which is an indigenous navigation application so that it becomes easier for people to reach their destination..." pic.twitter.com/skI3f4OHvO — ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2023

Mappls MapmyIndia collaborates with Delhi Police

Mappls had also said it is collabrating with Delhi Police to offer real-time route closures and traffic diversions.

What is Mappls MapmyIndia?

Mappls MapmyIndia app is an Indian maps app that can be used as an alternative to Google Maps. MapmyIndia is a tech company that builds digital map data, location-based geographic information systems, telematics services and more. The data generated by the company is also used by Apple Maps in India.

While MapmyIndia has collaborated with the Delhi Police, CE Info Systems Limited's shares continue to trade flat. On Wednesday afternoon the shares of CE Info Systems trade flat at Rs 1,750.15, down by 0.99 per cent.

