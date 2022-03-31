Fynd partners with magicpin to expand its omnichannel portfolio

Fynd, omnichannel platform creating retail technology and omnichannel solutions for retail brands, has announced its integration with magicpin, for access to local retail, connecting offline retailers with online consumers. The partnership will enable Fynd’s clients to experience faster hyperlocal deliveries, reach an extended customer base, and enhance their revenues, it said in a press statement.

Magicpin uses technology to enable discovery of local places, shops and products for consumers across categories such as food, grocery, pharma and fashion. In 2020, magicpin started their home delivery business, delivering products from local stores.

Fynd's customers can leverage Fynd's tech-led model to seamlessly add magicpin as a sales channel and start selling to a whole new audience. The integration offers a pool of opportunities to magicpin, like accessing Fynd’s enriched brand portfolio and strengthening its omnichannel strategy, the statement added.

Speaking on the collaboration, Harsh Shah, Co-founder, Fynd, said, “With this alliance, we intend to empower magicpin with the latest technology to facilitate its exponential growth and help our brands in tapping into a fresh audience of prospective buyers. At the same time, the services of magicpin will allow our partnered brands to enjoy the much-needed hyperlocal faster deliveries.”

Anshoo Sharma, CEO and Co-Founder, magicpin, said, “With our partnership with Fynd, users can discover products at their favourite stores from the comfort of their homes and even get them home delivered.”

Published on: Thursday, March 31, 2022, 01:32 PM IST