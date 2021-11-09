Fynd partners with GoKwik; to provide an integrated checkout solution

Fynd, omnichannel platform for e-commerce retail businesses, has partnered with ecommerce enablement platform GoKwik to provide unified shopping solutions to the merchants.

Fynd is a platform that helps businesses create connected experiences for their customers everywhere. GoKwik will further help these brands to increase their overall profitability. This partnership will enable brands like Steve Madden, Superdry, Hamleys, Mothercare, and more to achieve a seamless checkout experience, increase conversion rates and achieve maximum GMV realization. This will further enable brands to offer CoD as a payment method seamlessly and receive 100 percent RTO protection through GoKwik’s AI/ML-enabled algorithm, according to a press release.

With this partnership, GoKwik and Fynd are building an innovative plug and play solution for e-commerce businesses. This will provide them with the functionality of offering customized checkout experiences to their customers depending on their shopping behaviour. Furthermore, businesses will also be able to map these customer behaviours and accordingly keep a check on RTO rates.

On leveraging the platform, Harsh Shah, Co-founder of Fynd, said,” Fynd is committed to providing its partners access to capabilities that can supercharge their omnichannel journey. GoKwik’s unique model focuses on solving for RTO, a key problem in online commerce. Adding GoKwik as an offering on the Fynd Platform for our partners will surely help improve profitability of their online operations.”

On the partnership, Chirag Taneja, Founder & CEO, GoKwik said, “Conversion rates across the funnel and RTO are major pain points for any e-commerce business in India, and GoKwik is focusing on solving exactly these problems. We are very delighted to partner with team Fynd as we redraft the traditional playbook by offering personalized solutions to improve overall conversion rates, help register higher GMV with increased RoI and provide protection against risks such as RTO.”

Published on: Tuesday, November 09, 2021, 01:44 PM IST