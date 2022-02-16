Fynd launches a no-code big data ops tool, Boltic

Fynd announced the launch of an enterprise-grade no-code platform - Boltic, to make Big Data Ops easy for tech as well as business users. This product transforms the code-intensive task of big data operations into a simple no-code experience. It solves both big and small problems with comfortable ease. From big solutions like building catalogs and data warehouses to automated slack and email notifications based on data insights, it said in a press statement.

Users can now connect their multiple data sources on Boltic, query and explore the data, apply transformations and create automated pipelines which can push the transformed data to desired destinations like data warehouses, databases, APIs, SaaS products.

Farooq Adam, Co-Founder, Fynd, said, “Every business is now digital and has a huge volume of data. By 2025, the amount of data generated each day is expected to reach 463 exabytes globally. Converting Data to Action is a multi-product, multi-skill journey, and enterprise tools are too expensive for 99 percent of businesses. By making the process no-code, easy and more accessible to people, Boltic is democratizing data and empowering even those with little to no technical expertise, in making insightful data-driven decisions”.

