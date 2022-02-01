FY'23 disinvestment receipts pegged at Rs 65K cr; LIC IPO expected shortly: FM

The government's receipts from disinvestment proceeds in the next financial year beginning April have been pegged at Rs 65,000 crore.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's fourth Budget drastically reduced the receipts to an achievable Rs 78,000 crore in the current fiscal, as against Rs 1.75 lakh crore budgeted earlier.

Sitharaman stated towards implementation of the new Public Sector Enterprise policy, the strategic transfer of ownership of Air India has been completed. The strategic partner for NINL (Neelanchal Ispat Nigam Ltd) has also been selected.

''The public issue of the LIC is expected shortly. Others too are in the process for 2022-23,'' Sitharaman said.

The government has mopped up Rs 12,030 crore from PSU disinvestment and strategic sale, which includes Rs 2,700 crore from Air India privatisation and another Rs 9,330 crore through minority stake sale in various Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs).

Sitharaman further added, ''LIC in all probability is going through this year. I have indicated clearly that it will happen.'' The final valuation of LIC is still being worked out.

