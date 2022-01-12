e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India reports 1,94,720 new COVID-19 cases, 442 deaths in last 24 hours; Omicron tally rises to 4,868
Advertisement

Business

Updated on: Wednesday, January 12, 2022, 01:14 PM IST

Furniture brand Wooden Street plans to invest Rs 50 cr in 2022

FPJ Web Desk
Wooden Street eyes on generating approximately Rs 600 crore in revenue with an investment of Rs 50 crore. | Wooden Street

Wooden Street eyes on generating approximately Rs 600 crore in revenue with an investment of Rs 50 crore. | Wooden Street

Advertisement

Furniture brand WoodenStreet announced it is ready to grow exponentially by doubling its on-ground presence from 45 to 100 stores. They have set their eyes on generating approximately Rs 600 crore in revenue with an investment of Rs 50 crore.

WoodenStreet grew from 20 stores to 45 in the past year, is ready with plans for 2022. Their prime focus this year will be on doubling their current presence in all the metro and Tier-II, Tier-III cities, which will also help generate 800-1000 job opportunities for the youth. The expansion will help WoodenStreet cover more than 500,000 sq. ft. as they plan to inaugurate multiple stores and warehouses in various cities. The aim is to raise the number of stores from 45 to 100, boosting revenues to Rs 600 crore.

“We are sure of doubling our numbers in 2022," said Lokendra Ranawat, Co-founder, CEO, WoodenStreet.

Along with the expansion, the company will also be introducing new categories as an addition to their current extensive catalog of 100,000+ home decor and furnishing products. The categories include office furnishing, modular kitchen solutions and gifting products.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, January 12, 2022, 01:14 PM IST
Advertisement