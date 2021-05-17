Funding Alert: Edtech firm Virohan raises $3 mn in Series A round from Rebright Partners

Virohan, an edtech company in the healthcare space, announced it has raised additional funding from Rebright Partners to top up its Series A round to a total of $3 million.

Virohan will use the funds to expand to over 160 new campuses pan India with an aim to strengthen the Indian healthcare system by creating an army of especially trained allied healthcare workforce which will help tackle the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. The funding will also help Virohan to augment its proprietary Blended Learning Technology platform, with Virtual Reality based practical training. The edtech firm’s Blended Learning platform includes on-demand online training through bite sized videos and real time quizzes and gamification. This enables its partner colleges and students to switch seamlessly from in classroom to online learning.

Virohan provides vocational training for paramedics a.k.a allied healthcare practitioners

Kunaal Dudeja, CEO & Co-founder said, “With this funding, we plan to educate over one million students by 2025, through our best-in-class, Blended Learning platform. This funding is not just going to help us expand operations but will also fuel the vision and morale of those at Virohan to strive even harder towards our goal and successfully create an army of skilled paramedical workforce for the Indian healthcare system to fight against the ongoing pandemic.”

Brij Bhasin, General Partner, Rebright Partners said it partnered with Virohan, “to address the critical gaps in trained healthcare para-professionals in India. Virohan's full-stack offering brings in key stakeholders and partners in the ecosystem together on a common platform to solve the challenges faced by students, trainers, hospitals and healthcare innovators."

As part of the total fundraise, the Series A and seed rounds were raised from Rebright Partners, elea Foundation for Ethics in Globalization, the Singh Family Trusts, advised by Artha Impact, Yunus Social Business, Better Capital and Keiretsu Forum.