Fulcrum Digital plans fresh hiring for India; foresees rise in demand for digital talent and tech capabilities

Fulcrum Digital-IT services and business platform company, has fresh hiring plans for India. The company foresees the demand for digital talent and technology capabilities to rapidly scale in this market.

The focus on continuously expanding digital talent and technology capabilities comes as part of the company’s broader goal to build a strong foundation for its Global Delivery Centres in India, the US, the UK, Argentina, Brazil, and Portugal, the company said.

Rajesh Sinha, Founder and Chairman, Fulcrum Digital Inc. said, "With a 100 percent increase in hiring over the last year, we aim to have a workforce of over 1,300 members by 2021 and plan to add more than 750 people this year."

According to a recent report by Nasscom-Zinnov, India is projected to face a shortage of 14-19 lakh tech professional by 2026. The current tech workforce in India stands at 47 lakh employees in 2021. However, the country needs 52 lakh tech professionals, the survey said. This translates to a 21.1 percent tech talent gap (as a percentage of supply), which is the lowest globally amongst all the leading economies.

“We firmly believe that India is a key growth market for Fulcrum Digital. We plan on growing our business here as well as scaling up our workforce base. Currently, India is the biggest locations in terms of people strength with 750 employees, ” Sinha added.

Fulcrum Digital is also advancing to a Pods structure. Pods are independent strategic business units of the company's core industry verticals - Financial services, Insurance, Food services, Higher education, Consumer products and services, and e-commerce.

The company has started working on this through leadership expansion, based in India, with an aim to drive the next phase of growth within this Pods structure and create significant value for clients globally, it said.

Published on: Monday, March 21, 2022, 11:45 AM IST