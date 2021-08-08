Fuel prices unchanged for 22nd consecutive day; petrol above Rs 101 in Delhi

Oil marketing companies (OMC) continued with the pause on fuel price revision for the 22nd consecutive day on Sunday as a wait and watch policy amid fluctuating global crude prices remained.

Accordingly, in Delhi, petrol continues to be sold for Rs 101.84 per litre, while diesel is also being sold at the unchanged price of Rs 89.87 a litre on Friday.

In Mumbai, where petrol prices crossed Rs 100-mark for the first time ever on May 29, the fuel price is at Rs 107.83 per litre. Diesel price in the city is also at Rs 97.45, the highest among the metros.

Petrol price in all metros has now crossed the Rs 100 per litre-mark. In Chennai, petrol is priced at Rs 102.49 per litre while the price of diesel is Rs 94.39 per litre. The price of petrol in Kolkata is Rs 102.08 per litre while diesel is sold at Rs 93.02 per litre.

Petrol and diesel prices have been static since July 18. It last increased on July 17 with petrol being revised upwards by 30 paisa per litre, while diesel prices remained unchanged.

The long price pause has come after fuel prices increased on 41 days in the current financial year. The 41 increases have taken up petrol prices by Rs 11.44 per litre in Delhi. Similarly, diesel has increased by Rs 9.14 per litre in the national capital.

Prices of both auto fuels reduced only once in April by 16 and 14 paise per litre respectively. Diesel prices were also reduced by 16 paise per litre in Delhi on July 12.

Since April 2020, Petrol prices have increased by Rs 32.25 per litre from Rs 69.59 a litre to Rs 101.84 a litre now in Delhi. Similarly, diesel price during the period has increased by Rs 27.58 per litre from Rs 62.29 to Rs 89.87 a litre in the national capital.

