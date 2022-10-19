Fuel prices unchanged, as India’s oil firms to struggle despite Rs 22,000 crore compensation from government”

The Indian Oil corporation will now be joined by global firms in Sri Lanka, where it has operated since 2003. |

Even as the Rs 22,000 crore grant for oil companies will make up for losses on sale of LPG by state-owned companies, Moody’s says that it won’t cover for the damage done by a petrol and diesel price freeze. The agency has noted that India’s oil firms lost as much as $7 billion between November 2021 and August 2022, and will face the heat for the rest of FY23. This explains why fuel prices have remained unchanged today, with petrol at Rs 96.72 and diesel at Rs 89.62 per litre, and won’t be dropping any time soon.



War continues to control oil’s flow



Global crude oil prices were dropping amid a slowdown, but the concerns about a shortage caused by sanctions on Russia have ignited a rise. India has been able to buckle inflation so far because of discounted oil flowing in from Russia and Iraq. Amontg state-owned firms, Indian Oil will be joined by global competitors in Sri Lanka, where it controls a third of the domestic market, after the government liberalised oil exports.



Citywide breakdown



In the meantime, Mumbaikars will pay Rs 106.31 for a litre of petrol and Rs 94.27 for diesel.



It’s petrol rates are followed by Kolkata’s at Rs 106.03 per litre, where diesel is at Rs 92.76 a litre.



Chennai came third for petrol at Rs 102.63 per litre and Rs 94.24 for a litre of diesel.



Delhi kept prices at Rs 96.72 and Rs 89.62 per litre for petrol and diesel respectively.



What’s in store ahead?



The last reduction in fuel prices was caused by excise duty cuts on the commodity. Amidst tough times a consortium of India’s energy firms including ONGC and Indian Oil have invested in Abu Dhabi’s oil producer ADNOC for a 10 per cent stake.