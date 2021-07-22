Fuel prices remain unchanged for fifth consecutive day; petrol nears Rs 102 in Delhi

Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged across the country for the fifth consecutive day on Thursday.

Accordingly, in the national capital, petrol continues to be sold for Rs 101.84 per litre, while diesel is also being sold at the unchanged price of Rs 89.87 a litre.

In Mumbai, where petrol prices crossed Rs 100-mark for the first time ever on May 29, the fuel price is at Rs 107.83 per litre. Diesel price in the city is also at Rs 97.45, the highest among metros.

In Chennai, petrol is priced at Rs 102.49 per litre while the price of diesel is Rs 94.39 per litre. The price of petrol in Kolkata is Rs 102.08 per litre while diesel is sold at Rs 93.02 per litre.

Petrol and diesel prices have been static since Sunday. It rose on Saturday with petrol being revised upwards by 30 paise per litre while diesel prices remained unchanged.

Consumers bearing the brunt of rising fuel prices for more than a couple of months may expect some relief over the next few days as Oil marketing companies (OMC) have begun evaluating the fall in global oil prices and its resultant impact on fuel prices in the country.

The benchmark Brent crude that had risen to $77 a barrel late last month has shed more than 10 per cent in the last fortnight to reach a level of $68.85 a barrel now. If the price line remains below $70 a barrel for a few more days, petrol and diesel prices could see a cut in the coming days.

Already the impact of softening of prices in the oil market is being seen in the fuel price movement in the country. On Wednesday, the OMCs kept the retail price of petrol and diesel unchanged. This is the fourth consecutive day, the longest period in weeks, when fuel prices have remained steady.

(With inputs from IANS)