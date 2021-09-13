Fuel prices remain unchanged for eighth consecutive day; Petrol above Rs 101 in Delhi

Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged for the eighth straight day on Monday.

Accordingly, the price of petrol and diesel remains unchanged at Rs 101.19 and Rs 88.62 per litre in Delhi, as per Indian Oil Corporation, the country's largest fuel retailer.

Across the country as well petrol and diesel prices remained static on Wednesday but their retail rates varied depending on the level of local taxes in a particular state.

In Mumbai, the petrol price was stable at Rs 107.26 per litre on Sunday while diesel rates also remained unchanged at Rs 96.19 a litre.

In Chennai, petrol is priced at Rs 98.96 a litre and in Kolkata Rs 101.62 a litre. Diesel is also priced at Rs 93.26 and Rs 91.71 per litre in both cities respectively.

Retail prices remained unchanged as global oil prices continued to rise. The benchmark Brent futures are currently near the $73-per-barrel-mark backed by the continued supply concerns in the US post-hurricane Ida.

Across the country as well, petrol and diesel prices remained static on Sunday, but their retail rates varied depending on the level of local taxes in a particular state.

Under the pricing formula adopted by oil companies, rates of petrol and diesel are to be reviewed and revised by them on a daily basis.

The daily review and revision of prices is based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15 days and foreign exchange rates.

