Fuel prices kept unchanged for 20th straight day; petrol above Rs 109 in Mumbai

Petrol and diesel prices were kept unchanged for the 20th consecutive day on Wednesday.

Accordingly, in Delhi, the petrol price which fell to Rs 103.97 a litre on November 4 from the previous day's level of Rs 110.04 a litre, remained the same on Wednesday. The diesel prices were also unchanged in the capital at Rs 86.67 a litre.

In Mumbai, petrol is retailed at Rs 109.98 per litre; while diesel is being sold at Rs 94.14 per litre.

Fuel prices also remained unchanged in Kolkata where the price of petrol was reduced by Rs 5.82 to Rs 104.67 per litre and that of diesel by Rs 11.77 to Rs 89.79 per litre in the first week of November.

Petrol price in Chennai also remained at Rs 101.40 per litre and diesel Rs 91.43 per litre.

Before the price cuts and pause, diesel rates increased on 30 out of the last 60 days taking up its retail price by Rs 9.90 per litre in Delhi.

Petrol prices also rose on 28 of the previous 56 days taking up its pump price by Rs 8.85 per litre.

Since January 1, petrol and diesel prices increased by more than Rs 26 a litre before the duty cuts.

The excise duty cut by the Centre on November 3 was the first such exercise since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The government had revised excise duty on petrol and diesel sharply in March and again in May last year to mobilise additional resources for COVID-19 relief measures.

