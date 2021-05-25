Fuel prices hit all-time high; petrol rate nears Rs 100-mark in Mumbai

The oil marketing companies (OMC) hiked petrol and diesel prices on Tuesday across the country.

Petrol price was increased by 23 paise per litre and diesel by 25 paise a litre, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

The hike - 13th this month - pushed petrol and diesel prices to an all-time high across the country.

After today’s hike, petrol prices in Delhi rose to Rs 93.44 per litre against Rs 93.21 on Monday, while diesel price soared to Rs 84.32 per litre as compared to Rs 84.07 a litre on Monday.

Rates had already crossed the Rs 100-mark in several cities in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra and with the latest increase, the price in Mumbai too was inching towards that level.

A litre of petrol in Mumbai now comes for Rs 99.71 and diesel is priced at Rs 91.57 per litre.

The price of petrol and diesel in Chennai was Rs 95.06 and Rs 89.11 per litre respectively and Rs 93.49 and Rs 87.16 per litre in Kolkata.

Oil companies revise rates of petrol and diesel daily based on average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15-days, and foreign exchange rates. This is the 13th increase in prices since May 4, when the state-owned oil firms ended an 18-day hiatus in rate revision they observed during assembly elections in states like West Bengal.

