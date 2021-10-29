Fuel prices hiked for third straight day; petrol above Rs 114 in Mumbai

Petrol and diesel prices were hiked for the third consecutive day on Friday to touch record high levels across the country.

With a hike of 35 paise a litre, the price of petrol in Delhi rose to its highest-ever level of Rs 108.64 a litre. The price of diesel also saw a hike by 35 paise and took the fuel's rate to Rs 97.37 per litre in the national capital.

In Mumbai, a litre of petrol now costs Rs 114.47, and diesel is sold at Rs 105.49 per litre.

In Chennai, petrol is retailed at Rs 105.43 and diesel at Rs 101.59 per litre while in Kolkata, petrol costs Rs 109.12 and diesel Rs 100.49 per litre.

Petrol and diesel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of value-added tax.

Crude prices have been on a surge rising over three year high level of over $ 86 a barrel now as global demand remains firm while OPEC+ continues to move slowly on increasing production. Since September 5, when both petrol and diesel prices were revised, the price of petrol and diesel in the international market is higher by around $9-10 per barrel as compared to average prices during August.

(With inputs from Agencies)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, October 29, 2021, 08:53 AM IST