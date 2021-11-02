Fuel prices hiked for seventh consecutive day, petrol above Rs 115 in Mumbai

Petrol and diesel prices were hiked for the seventh consecutive day on Tuesday across the country.

Accordingly, the pump price of petrol in Delhi was hiked by 35 paise per litre to jump to Rs 110.04 a litre while diesel prices also increased by the same margin to reach Rs 98.42 a litre.

In Mumbai, the petrol and diesel prices increased to Rs 115.85 per litre and Rs 106.62 per litre respectively.

As for Kolkata, petrol costs Rs 110.49 per litre and diesel costs Rs 101.56 per litre while petrol and diesel cost Rs 106.66 and Rs 102.59 per litre respectively in Chennai.

The fuel prices have now increased seventh consecutive days by 35 paise per litre. Before this after holding for a couple of days, fuel prices again had risen on the previous five days by about 35 paise per litre.

Crude price has been on a surge, rising over three year high level of over $ 85 a barrel now as global demand remains firm while OPEC+ continues to move slowly on increasing production. It has fallen a bit to around $84 a barrel after China released some oil from its reserve to address supply concerns.

Since September 5, when both petrol and diesel prices were revised, the price of petrol and diesel in the international market is higher by around $9-10 per barrel as compared to average prices during August.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Published on: Tuesday, November 02, 2021, 08:54 AM IST