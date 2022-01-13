RBI governor-headed FSDC sub-committee reviews economic scenario

RBI's Financial Stability and Development Council (FSDC) sub-committee met under the chairmanship of Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das to review major developments in the global and domestic economy.

RBI said that the Sub-Committee reviewed the major developments in the global and domestic economy as well as in various segments of the financial system and discussed the assessments of members about the scenario emerging from the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It reviewed the activities of various technical groups under its purview and the functioning of State Level Coordination Committees (SLCCs) in various states / UTs.

The members resolved to maintain a close watch on the unfolding developments and act proactively to ensure that financial institutions and financial markets remain resilient amidst the challenges posed by the resurgence of the pandemic.

(With inputs from ANI)

Published on: Thursday, January 13, 2022, 06:25 PM IST