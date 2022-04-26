Frustrated at not finding the right job, millions exit labour force: Report

After being unable to find the right jobs, millions of Indians, especially women, are exiting the labour force, according to Bloomberg, citing unemployment data from Mumbai-based research firm Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE).

The number of people of legal age who do not want a job at present is a whopping half of the 900 million workforce in India, the report said.

“Millions left the labour markets, they stopped even looking for employment, possibly too disappointed with their failure to get a job and under the belief that there were no jobs available,” the CMIE report said.

The overall labour participation rate (LPR) fell from 46 percent to 40 percent between 2017 and 2022. During the same period, 21 million women permanently left the workforce, leaving behind only 9 percent of the eligible working population either employed or looking for jobs, the report said.

According to CMIE, a fall in the LPR shows a lack of growth in employment opportunities. The LPR is a comparison of the labour force with the working-age population.

There are many reasons for the drop in workforce participation, the report said. While some people who are unemployed are students or homemakers, there are others who survive on rental income or pension of elderly household members. Women opt out of the workforce on safety concerns or to attend to time-consuming responsibilities at home.

“Women do not join the labor force in as many numbers because jobs are often not kind to them,” said Mahesh Vyas of CMIE. “For example, men are willing to change trains to reach their job. Women are less likely to be willing to do that. This is happening on a very large scale.”

Published on: Tuesday, April 26, 2022, 10:59 AM IST