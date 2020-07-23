From not paying a cancellation fee to more customer-friendly options, here are the new e-commerce rules

These rules shall apply to:

(a) all goods and services bought or sold over digital or electronic network including digital products;

(b) all models of e-commerce, including marketplace and inventory models of ecommerce; (c) all e-commerce retail, including multi-channel single brand retailers and single brand retailers in single or multiple formats; and

(d) all forms of unfair trade practices across all models of e-commerce:

Every e-commerce entity shall provide the following information in a clear and accessible manner on its platform, displayed prominently to its users, namely:

(a) legal name of the e-commerce entity;

(b) principal geographic address of its headquarters and all branches;

(c) name and details of its website; and

(d) contact details like e-mail address, fax, landline and mobile numbers of customer care as well as of grievance officer

Every e-commerce entity shall appoint a grievance officer for consumer grievance redressal, and shall display the name, contact details, and designation of the officer on its platform.

Furthermore, the company is expected to ensure that the grievance officer acknowledges the receipt of any consumer complaint within forty-eight hours and redresses the complaint within one month from the date of receipt of the complaint.

In case of imported goods, the e-commerce site shall mention the name and details of any importer from whom it has purchased such goods or services, or who may be a seller on its platform.