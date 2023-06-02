From Nano to ₹13,000 crore EV battery plant, a look at Tata's top projects Gujarat

More than a decade after building the Nano plant in Sanand, India's biggest EV seller Tata has clinched the deal for a Rs 13,000 crore EV battery plant in the same city, where it recently bought Ford's facility. |

Tata and Airbus picking Gujarat over Maharashtra for their plant to manufacture C-295 transport aircraft for the Indian Air Force, triggered another political row after Vedanta-Foxconn had moved from Maharashtra to Gujarat. |

Another Tata Group firm the Indian Hotels Company Limited, has announced two luxury properties in Gujarat, and one of them will provide tourists a view of the Statue of Unity in Kevadia. |

As part of its green push apart from EV manufacturing in Gujarat, Tata has also commissioned a 300 MW solar power project in Dholera, Gujarat, which will be India's biggest single-axis solar tracking system. |

The plant for India's most affordable car the Nano, priced at Rs 1 lakh, came to Gujarat's Sanand in 2010, after protests pushed it out of West Bengal. But things didn't go as planned and the ambitious car failed to win over the middle class. |