From criticising MGNREA to allocating additional Rs 40,000 cr: Modi govt's U-turn on pet UPA scheme

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (in 2015) had called the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREA) as a ‘living monument of failures’ of the UPA government. But today at this timeout crisis, the government has depended on the same scheme to provide direct employment to the migrant workers who are hurt due to Coronavirus-induced lockdown.

In the fifth and the last tranche of Rs 20 lakh crore economic stimulus package, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced an additional allocation of Rs 40,000 crore under MGNREA. This is in addition to Rs 61,000 crore already announced in the Budget.

Through this move, the BJP-led government has proven the scheme is not all that bad. If it was bad, the question is why would they pump in money in a failed scheme.

During the economic package announcement, she said the government will also provide work to the migrant workers during the monsoon season. Through the move, the government has been able to generate nearly 300 crore person days in total.