From being a niche previously, fintech has become the new normal

The Holy Grail of innovation is digital transformation. Today, it's practically difficult to enter a boardroom, business conference, or creative brainstorming session without hearing the term at least once, twice, or—more likely—a dozen times.

Over the last five years, the growth of fintech startups and solutions has resulted in a fundamentally new and altered financial services sector. Customer expectations are changing, competition is fierce, regulatory complexity is expanding, demand to optimize operations is increasing, and other reasons are fueling the push for reinvention and innovation.

A new age of open banking has enabled systems to interact with new platforms and apps fast and effortlessly. Physical banks and paper-based institutions are being rapidly supplanted by powerful pervasive computing environments.

The institutions affected range from century-old banks and insurance companies to FinTech start-ups founded less than a decade ago. Whether a company was founded in the digital world or not is now catching up, none will be untouched.

Frenetic pace is challenging

The transformation that we are witnessing today is frenetic, the wave of digitization is circumambulating the financial sector and changing the dynamics. Some companies had a more smooth transition since a sense of clairvoyance was always present owing to pioneering teams and industrious core members.

The majority, on the other hand, will necessitate considerable prudence and planning. To become a digital firm, they will need to break old behaviors, update cultural norms, upskill their personnel, and change their way of thinking. It will be vital to learn how to draw the connections between digital efforts, strategy, and business enablement.

Curating a change that is consistent and conspicuous

Digital transformation is a commercial need in many industries, including financial services. Almost all financial services organizations are making inroads into digital transformation, whether they're formulating a plan or actively implementing one.

Developing a digital transformation plan is listed as the top digital priority by most corporations in the business biome today. What's the driving force behind it? The financial services landscape is quickly evolving. Consider one subsector, for example, banking. While many basic banking services (such as storage, transactions, lending, and investing) remain the same as they were a hundred years ago, how banks handle such business operations, as well as how consumers expect to receive them, has changed greatly.

Tech terrain has paved smoother roads for customer experience

Customer experience encompasses far more than just customer support. Whereas the latter is typically proactive (and is only one component of the former), customer satisfaction refers to a customer's whole journey from beginning to end, including every point of contact and communication along the journey. This is changing quickly.

Having good "customer service" used to entail having a nice dialogue at a physical bank or other financial services organization. Nowadays, it might range from being able to access an account through numerous platforms to having a query answered instantly by a chatbot or robo assistant to receiving automatic real-time updates.

From acquiring new clients to simplifying banking, digital transformation may help financial institutions enhance their user experience in a variety of ways. Customer orientation, or a strong emphasis on addressing the requirements of customers, is critical during this process.

IoT thrust

The Internet of Things (IoT) has far-reaching ramifications for financial institutions. While IoT Gadgets are often associated with consumer products, the advantages of getting actual information about clients' physical assets are invaluable to financial services firms looking to improve their current products and services, capitalize on customer purchasing behavior, and create more individualized user experiences.

Today's Internet of Things applications range from enabling usage-based insurance to evaluating biometrics information to enhance the credit screening process. However, there will be many more. IoT technologies, like smart sensors, may help improve workforce dynamics inside a company by tracking employees' activities and working habits, as well as minimize building management and utility expenses.

Amplification of Artificial Intelligence

AI - powered advancements have altered every facet of the financial industry. Companies can reduce the risk of fraud and money laundering by utilizing artificial intelligence to detect transaction irregularities. Based on advanced analysis of prior market performance data, capital market organizations can make faster, wiser trade decisions.

Organizations may undertake consumer sentiment and mood assessments, as well as adapt user experiences based on individual customer details, such as recommending tailored portfolio solutions based on each individual's risk tolerance.

Conclusion

The melange of financial and technological advancements has mushroomed over the years. From a pan-optic view, the changes have unquestionably changed the way the sector works. It has encompassed all stakeholders in the financial industry under its purview perimeter. Fintech has transposed the conjuncture of change; from being a niche previously, it has become the new normal in just half a decade.

(Zafar Imam is CEO, FinShell-financial services brand. Views are personal)

Published on: Saturday, March 26, 2022, 06:00 PM IST