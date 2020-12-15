From $5 trillion economy to COVID-19 pandemic - 5 key takeaways from Ambani-Zuckerberg interaction

Reliance Industries Chairman and MD Mukesh Ambani on Tuesday held a virtual interaction with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg during the 'Facebook Fuel for India 2020' event.

Calling India a very special and important country with a remarkable entrepreneurship culture, Zuckerberg touched upon a multitude of topics as he sought to push the just-launched payments services that allow users to make payments over WhatsApp. Ambani for his part spoke about new digital initiatives taken up by India, lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his leadership.

Here's a look at some of the highlights from the exchange: