From ₹38 To ₹ 1.17 Crores: X User Touts SME Stocks As Ones With 'Potential'

The companies listed at the stock exchanges that often make it to the headlines are the big names with extensive resources and influence not only in the market but also in their sectors. But there is more to the equity markets than these big shots of Dalal Street, embellishing the large and mid-cap space.

Small Players In Big Market

The recent beeline of investors lining up for Resourceful Automobile IPO was emblematic of the potential in this market. Resourceful is a Delhi-based entity that owns two showrooms in NCR, as it opened up for subscription recently, ending with bumper numbers.

The company was listed in the BSE SME IPO index. The company with 8 employees saw its issue oversubscribed by a colossal 418 times on the final day of bidding.

#Insolation Energy

A friend was allotted 2 lots in IPO at ₹38 (3,000 shares)

Today, it is worth 1.17 Crores in less than two years



This shows the potential of small, micro & #SME #investments

In #investing, you just need to get lucky once

Small capital is never a constraint pic.twitter.com/yz1qjRIMaR — Rajiv Mehta (@rajivmehta19) September 1, 2024

In a similar story, an X user cited an example of another company, namely Insolation Energy in the SME sector. In this post, the user said, "#Insolation Energy. A friend was allotted 2 lots in IPO at ₹38 (3,000 shares)".

The user further goes on to add, "Today, it is worth 1.17 Crores in less than two years".

Underscoring the ostensible potential in the sector, the user said, "This shows the potential of small, micro & #SME #investments. In #investing, you just need to get lucky once. Small capital is never a constraint".

Company Shares Increase

As far as Insolation Energy shares are concerned, they have only grown in the recent past. In the past one month alone, the company shares have grown by 14.62 per cent. On August 30, the company shares closed with gains. The entity gained 0.72 per cent or Rs 26.00, closing at Rs 3,650.00.

This is not an investment/trading advice. Investments are subject to market risks. Please read all scheme-related documents carefully before investing.