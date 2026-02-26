 Free Press Journal Ropes In Sheryll D'Souza As Consulting Business Editor To Lead Digital Expansion
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessFree Press Journal Ropes In Sheryll D'Souza As Consulting Business Editor To Lead Digital Expansion

Free Press Journal Ropes In Sheryll D'Souza As Consulting Business Editor To Lead Digital Expansion

With nearly two decades of experience across leading business news platforms, D'Souza brings in deep expertise in financial markets, corporate storytelling and investor focussed content

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, February 26, 2026, 02:59 PM IST
article-image
Sheryll D'Souza |

Mumbai: The Free Press Journal on Thursday announced the appointment of former ET NOW News Editor Sheryll D'Souza as Consulting Business Editor.

In her new role, D'Souza will spearhead the publication’s business and markets focussed digital content strategy, marking a significant push towards strengthening its digital first editorial presence.

With close to two decades of experience across leading business news platforms, she brings deep expertise in financial markets, corporate storytelling and investor focussed content.

Known for her clear editorial voice and ability to decode complex economic narratives, D'Souza is expected to play a pivotal role in shaping the 97-year-old Free Press Journal’s next phase of digital growth.

FPJ Shorts
IND vs ZIM T20 WC26: Will Sanju Samson Play Against Zimbabwe Today?
IND vs ZIM T20 WC26: Will Sanju Samson Play Against Zimbabwe Today?
India’s Engineering Goods Exports Surge Past $100 Billion In First 10 Months Of FY26, Up 4.52% YoY
India’s Engineering Goods Exports Surge Past $100 Billion In First 10 Months Of FY26, Up 4.52% YoY
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra vs Galaxy S25 Ultra: What's New?
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra vs Galaxy S25 Ultra: What's New?
Kerala Story 2 Court Case Verdict: HC Cites 'Absence Of Application Of Mind By CBFC'; Stays Release Of Film
Kerala Story 2 Court Case Verdict: HC Cites 'Absence Of Application Of Mind By CBFC'; Stays Release Of Film

Her mandate will include building a strong business news ecosystem across video, social and digital first formats, expanding the publication’s reach among new age investors, entrepreneurs and policy watchers.

The move signals the Free Press Journal’s intent to scale its digital business vertical with a sharper focus on markets, economy and enterprise led storytelling.

D'Souza will work closely with the editorial and digital teams to develop original programming, premium explainers and data driven coverage designed for a modern, mobile first audience.

Follow us on