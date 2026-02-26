Free Press Journal Ropes In Sheryll D'Souza As Consulting Business Editor To Lead Digital Expansion

Sheryll D'Souza |

Mumbai: The Free Press Journal on Thursday announced the appointment of former ET NOW News Editor Sheryll D'Souza as Consulting Business Editor.

In her new role, D'Souza will spearhead the publication’s business and markets focussed digital content strategy, marking a significant push towards strengthening its digital first editorial presence.

With close to two decades of experience across leading business news platforms, she brings deep expertise in financial markets, corporate storytelling and investor focussed content.

Known for her clear editorial voice and ability to decode complex economic narratives, D'Souza is expected to play a pivotal role in shaping the 97-year-old Free Press Journal’s next phase of digital growth.

Her mandate will include building a strong business news ecosystem across video, social and digital first formats, expanding the publication’s reach among new age investors, entrepreneurs and policy watchers.

The move signals the Free Press Journal’s intent to scale its digital business vertical with a sharper focus on markets, economy and enterprise led storytelling.

D'Souza will work closely with the editorial and digital teams to develop original programming, premium explainers and data driven coverage designed for a modern, mobile first audience.