Fraud-hit CG Power’s CEO KN Neelkant resigns from arms

New Delhi: Fraud-hit CG Power CEO K N Neelkant has quit from all the subsidiaries of the company as investors mount pressure for his ouster for the alleged irregularities happening under his watch, sources said.

Neelkant confirmed resigning from the subsidiaries but said he be-lieved that investors and lenders would not want him to step down from CG Power in the "best interest" of the company.

The board of CG Power & Industrial Solutions re-moved its founder Gautam Thapar as chairman following an investigation unearthing a multi-crore financial fraud in the company.

Sources said investors and lenders want clean-up of the company and so forced Thapar out. They want completely new management to run CG Power, for which they believe Neelkant to go, sources said.

The company's board had on May 10 sent Neelkant on leave pend-ing an investigation into some "suspect, unauthorised and undisclosed" transaction.

The investigation found that some assets were provided as collateral and the money from the loans siphoned off by "identified com-pany personnel, both current and past, including certain non-executive directors".