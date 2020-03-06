Frantic Yes Bank depositors lined up outside ATMs across country

MUMBAI: Frantic Yes BankYes Bank depositors lined up outside ATMs across the country hours after the private bank was placed under a moratorium by the RBI. The RBI on Thursday capped deposit withdrawals at Rs 50,000 per account for a month for customers.

Restless Yes Bank de-positors rushed to ATMs to withdraw cash but faced a multitude of problems, including closed down machines and long queues.

In Mumbai, the situation reached a feverish point and the Mumbai Police control room had to send SOS alerts to check on Yes Bank ATMs across the city to control the law and order situation.

Aggravating the problems of depositors were difficulties accessing the internet banking channel, which ensured that they can't transfer the funds online as well. At an ATM in south Mumbai's Horniman Circle, with the RBI headquarters overlooking it, the shutters were pulled down.

In the residential area of suburban Chembur, one ATM was dispensing cash but had a long queue of anxious depositors. One person said it was still possible to withdraw up to Rs 50,000 in multiple transactions from the machine.

However, another machine nearby had run dry within minutes of the RBI announcement, a woman said. Jaipur too saw long queues outside ATMs.

Account-holders were seen withdrawing as much money from their accounts till midnight as possible. They are worried that their hard-earned money will be lost as the private bank goes under.

