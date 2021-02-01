FPJ News You Can Use: Full list of bank holidays in February 2021

Business

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released a list of days when the banking operations will remain closed in the month of February 2021 in India.

According to the RBI, these holidays may differ from state to state and be different in various banks. Customers are advised to plan their bank-related work accordingly, in order to avoid any last-minute issues. While banks will remain closed on these days, mobile and internet banking will remain functional.

Here's the list of bank holidays in February 2021:

February 12 (Friday)

Losar/Sonam Lochhar

Only banks in Gangtok will remain closed.

February 15 (Monday)

Lui-Ngai-Ni in Imphal

February 16 (Tuesday)

Saraswati Puja in Agartala

Bhubaneswar, Kolkata.

February 19 (Friday)

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti

Banks in Mumbai, Nagpur, Belapur will remain closed

February 20 (Saturday)

State Day of Mizoram

Banks in Aizawl will remain closed

February 26 (Friday):

Birthday of Md Hazarat Ali

Banks in Kanpur and Lucknow will remain closed on the occasion of the

