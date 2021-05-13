FPJ News You Can Use: Banks shut today, tomorrow; bank holidays in May 2021

Banks are shut in several states in India today (Thursday) and will be shut in some places tomorrow (Friday) due to celebration of festivals. These holidays are declared under Negotiable Instruments Act. According to the RBI, these holidays may differ from state to state and be different in various banks. While banks will remain closed on these days, mobile and internet banking will remain functional.

Today, May 13, banks are shut in Belapur, Jammu, Kochi, Mumbai, Nagpur, Srinagar and Thiruvananthapuram on account of Ramzad Id.

On May 14, banks will remain shut in Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Imphar, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, New Delhi, Panaji, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla on account of Bhagwan Shree Parshuram Jayanti, Ramzan Eid, Basava Jayanti and Akshaya Tritiya.

On May 26, private and public sector banks across the country will remain closed on second and fourth Saturday of every months.

May 16: Saturday (weekly off)

May 22: Fourth Saturday