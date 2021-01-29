FPJ-MMRDA webinar: Wait has become longer but the journey will be pleasant

Mumbai is changing

It will be more like a dream for Mumbaikars to reach anywhere in Mumbai within 60 minutes. This could be by car or public transport. This is exactly what MMRDA has undertaken to ensure.

I am waiting for the metro to start, it will be a pleasant trip.

When Mumbaikar realises that he or she is reaching their destination faster using public transport, there will be many who will give up their car to take up mass transit.

MMRDA projects are divided into two phases. In the first phase,180 km will be completed by 2022. In the second phase, the remaining 157 kms will be operational by 2025-2026.

By 2025, most of the infrastructure projects under MMRDA will be complete. At present, MMRDA is planning and implementing a total of 337 kms of metro lines and around 180 kms is under construction.

By the end of 2022, the longest sea bridge in India — Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) — will also be completed.

In 2021, we will be inaugurating two metro lines — Dahisar to D N Nagar and Dahisar to Andheri — in Mumbai. This will be 37 kms of metro lines in the city.

It took 10 years for Mumbai to get its first metro line — Metro One. However, after its implementation, we learned a lot out of that project.

Thus, MMRDA was able to reduce the implementation time for other metro projects. By 2021, we are inaugurating Metro Line 2A and 7.

Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) will certainly change the way Mumbai travels. For instance, ever since people discovered that Ulwe in Navi Mumbai, is going to be connected to MTHL, has seen a rise in the property prices by 5-10 times.

By 2030, Mumbai will have a complete ring road. MTHL will connect to the multi-modal corridor which is Panvel-Virar. That will connect to the Western coastal road, and the person will be back in South Mumbai.

MMRDA is the first metro authority in the country that has developed its own branding manual. The first branding manual was unveiled by the Prime Minister of India and the second one will be unveiled by the Chief Minister.