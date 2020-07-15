FPJ Fast Facts: Top 10 takeaways from Reliance AGM 2020

6. At the meeting, Reliance Industries announced the launch of its new JioTV+ service for its customers in India. Jio TV+ would curate content from 12 popular OTT platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Voot, SonyLiv, Zee5, JioCinema, JioSaavn, YouTube into one app.

7. The meeting also saw the launch of another new offering -- Jio Glass. This lightweight Glass comes with a cable that can be attached to a phone and connected to the internet. It aims to provide a best-in-class mixed reality service.

8. The company is aiming to achieve carbon neutrality or to have net zero carbon footprint by 2035, Ambani said.

9. Reliance Industries completes India's largest-ever Rights issue. The Rs. 53,124 crore Rights Issue is also the world's largest by a non-financial institution in a decade, the company said.

10. While there had been speculation about the launch of Jio Phone 3 at the meeting, this did not happen. However Reliance Jio Platforms and Google on Wednesday announced to launch an entry-level Android smartphone soon.

Incidentally, equity benchmark indices wiped out early gains and ended flat on Wednesday due to heavy selling in Reliance Industries and infrastructure stocks.