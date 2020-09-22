FPJ Fast Facts: Biggest solarised carport of West Bengal by Tata Power - all you need to know

A carport, which is a structure offered to protect vehicles — primarily cars from rain, in Apollo Gleneagles Hospital will be used to generate solar energy. To commission Indian health sector’s biggest carport, Tata Power has signed a PPA with Apollo Kolkata-based Gleneagles Hospital.
Know about solarised carport by Tata Power:
Indian Health Sector’s biggest carport solarised by Tata Power. This will be the biggest carport in the state of West Bengal.
With 335Kwp capacity, the project is expected to generate approximately 4.26 lakhs units for the hospital.
It will reduce 80,000 gms of carbon emission per annum.
The project requires a complex level of EPC expertise and customised plan layout for which Tata Power has created high level engineered design enabling the team to efficiently assemble the structure.
Few such installations are carport projects at the Cochin International Airport, rooftop installation in a Cricket Stadium at CCI in Mumbai, vertical solar farm project for Dell India, and rooftop installation at India International Centre, New Delhi.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)