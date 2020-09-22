Business

FPJ Fast Facts: Biggest solarised carport of West Bengal by Tata Power - all you need to know

A carport, which is a structure offered to protect vehicles — primarily cars from rain, in Apollo Gleneagles Hospital will be used to generate solar energy. To commission Indian health sector’s biggest carport, Tata Power has signed a PPA with Apollo Kolkata-based Gleneagles Hospital.

Know about solarised carport by Tata Power:

  • Indian Health Sector’s biggest carport solarised by Tata Power. This will be the biggest carport in the state of West Bengal.

  • With 335Kwp capacity, the project is expected to generate approximately 4.26 lakhs units for the hospital.

  • It will reduce 80,000 gms of carbon emission per annum.

  • The project requires a complex level of EPC expertise and customised plan layout for which Tata Power has created high level engineered design enabling the team to efficiently assemble the structure.

  • Few such installations are carport projects at the Cochin International Airport, rooftop installation in a Cricket Stadium at CCI in Mumbai, vertical solar farm project for Dell India, and rooftop installation at India International Centre, New Delhi.

