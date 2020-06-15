FPJ Fast Facts: All you need to know about diamantaire Arunkumar R Mehta

At the age of 80, diamantaire Arunkumar R Mehta bid adieu to the world. He is the founder of the family-owned Belgian/Indian conglomerate Rosy Blue. He passed away in a private hospital. He was taken to the hospital after he fell in the bathroom of his home.

Few facts about Arunkumar R Mehta:

He had a humble start — from a small village in Gujarat named Patan.

Diamond fraternity fondly remembers him not just for his contribution to industry but for his philanthropic side as well.

It was in 1960, he set up a small diamond cutting and polishing unit in Mumbai, under the name B Arunkumar & Company.

He procured his first diamond for Rs 25 and sold it for Rs 27, according to Diamond World.

In 1960, he and his cousin Bhanuchandra Bhansali formed the company Rosy Blue. It is Indian-Belgian company which is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

It exported its first diamond parcel to Hong Kong in 1963.

He has been an active member of the Managing Committee of the Bharat Diamond Bourse.

For 20 years, he was a member of the managing committee of the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council.

His son Russell Mehta has been running family-owned Rosy Blue for many years now.