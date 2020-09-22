FPJ Facts: What are FinCEN and FinCEN files? Why are Indian banks' names appearing in the suspicious transactions?

According to the US Treasury Department’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN), several transactions went through Indian banks that were raised as suspicious, between 2010 and 2017, reported Business Standard.

These suspicious transactions were flagged as top-secret ‘Susp­icious Activity Reports’ or SARs.

Almost all major banks in India — public, private, and foreign — were listed. The top five receivers are Indian Overseas Bank, Allahabad Bank, Bank of India, State Bank of India, and Canara Bank. Meanwhile, topping the sending list was HDFC, Deutsche Bank (India operations), IndusInd Bank, Standard Chartered Bank, and State Bank of India.

All about FinCEN and FinCEN files: