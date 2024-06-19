FPJ Dialogues: BIS DG Sanjay Goswami Highlights Consumer Awareness, Says Standardisation Efforts Key To Economic Growth

Sanjay Goswami, the director-general (Western Region) of BIS |

In the era where consumer trust is paramount, awareness about product quality has always been a crucial issue. The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), the national standards body of India, plays a pivotal role in this realm, setting benchmarks that guarantee product excellence.

During a recent conversation with The Free Press Journal at the FPJ Dialogues on Wednesday, June 19, Sanjay Goswami, the director-general (Western Region) of BIS, highlighted the organisation’s pivotal role in safeguarding consumer interests and promoting a culture of quality.

The challenge of consumer awareness regarding a basic minimum quality of any products they purchase is a critical part of the work of the BIS, said Goswami

“If you’re buying gold jewellery, for example, you can verify its authenticity by simply entering the Hallmarking Unique Identification (HUID) number in the BIS-Care mobile application to see where it was hallmarked and certified,” Goswami explained. The app, a key initiative for consumers, enables citizens to check authenticity of products such as hallmarked jewellery, electronic products, and any other ISI-marked products.

“Consumers can lodge complaints through the app as well,” he added.

BIS Care App | Representative Image/BIS

Strengthening Gold Standards

Highlighting the advancements in gold jewellery authentication, Goswami noted that on gold jewellery, after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) approached the BIS for hallmarking standards, the HUID is now mandatory for gold jewellery sold in 343 districts where testing facilities are available.

This aims to ensure that consumers purchase gold of certified quality, thus protecting their investments.

Three phase induction motors performance and safety | BIS

Expanding Standards Across Sectors

BIS is not limited to gold. It is is currently in the process of creating and updating standards across various sectors including Ayush, chemical engineering, civil engineering, electronics, medical equipment, and many more.

He also outlined BIS's comprehensive standards promotion program, which includes outreach activities designed to educate state government officials through training at the district and block levels.

Read Also NSE Warns Investors Of 2 Individuals Promising Assured Returns In Stock Market

“We have sensitised Gram Panchayats across the country, with 70% to 80% of the work completed. We expect to finish by September,” he said.

The objective is to ensure that state government officials and elected representatives, down to the gram panchayat level, understand the importance of standardisation and quality control.

During a recent conversation with The Free Press Journal at the FPJ Dialogues, Sanjay Goswami, the director-general (Western Region) of BIS, highlighted the organisation’s pivotal role in safeguarding consumer interests and promoting a culture of quality. |

Educating the Next Generation

In a bid to inculcate a culture of quality from a young age, BIS has signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with over 90 premier institutions across India, and and hopes to integrate dialogues on standardisation within curricula.

The organisation has established more than 10,000 Standards Clubs in schools, engineering colleges, and technical institutes, including 2,000 in the western region alone. Through their popular program, Quality Connect, BIS engages volunteers to promote quality consciousness among students.

Industry Collaboration and Economic Impact

BIS also collaborates with industry associations through standardisation cells, which provide feedback on necessary changes to standards and new requirements for certifications and compliances. This feedback loop ensures that standards evolve with technological advancements and industry needs.

BIS has signed MoUs with over 90 premier institutions across India |

While standardisation and conformity assessment are BIS's core activities, the benefits extend far beyond. These standards support public policies on product safety, consumer protection, food safety, environmental protection, and more. They also boost the economy by ensuring the availability of safe, reliable, and quality goods, thereby promoting exports and import substitutes.

Focus on the Service Sector

Goswami pointed out that the services sector is set to be the largest driver of economic growth in India. Given India's position as a growing powerhouse in IT services, medical tourism, and infrastructure, the need for service sector standards is critical. The Indian National Strategy for Standardisation (INSS), developed by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, focuses on 12 ‘Champion Services Sectors,’ including transport, tourism, banking, education, health, construction, retail, media, and entertainment.

Read Also Bank Of England Finally Achieves 2% Inflation Target After 3 Years

“To give due importance to the service sector, the Indian National Strategy for Standardisation (INSS) brought out by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, listed 12 ‘Champion Services Sectors’ on which we are now working on formulation of standards,” said Goswami.

"This reflects our work on specific national priorities,” he added.