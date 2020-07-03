FPJ and Taproot Dentsu’s COVID collection becomes India’s longest running print campaign

Santosh Padhi (Paddy) Chief Creative Officer and Founder – Taproot Dentsu said: “I feel that simplicity and minimal approach we chose is what eventually stood out and helped the campaign come together. It was relatively easy to crack the first few of these creatives but as we moved forward it became a challenge to choose an apt issue, crack a visual idea and deliver an artwork in 24 hours, day after day. We chose a creative treatment that fused or blended two unrelated visual elements effortlessly, allowing the reader to discover a hidden meaning in each creative. When the initial ads did well, the expectation was higher, but that's what kept us inspired."

He added: “The team worked with a print-first approach and followed the creatives with the animation films inspired by the print. Everything was done inhouse (and also from the respective houses) of the Taproot team members. Me, Yogesh Rijhwani (Copy CD), Nilesh Naik (Illustrator) and Krishna Iyer (Animator) worked on this campaign.”