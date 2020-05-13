FPJ and IIM Indore organise 'India After COVID-19' interactions with Thyrocare's Velumani

Diagnostic centres have become a critical part of the healthcare spectrum.

Its role was further highlighted when the coronavirus pandemic erupted upon the world. This was because the first imperative was to find out who had got infected by the virus and who was not.

Tests had to be devised and then administered. India had very few Covid-19 test-kits. And it had inadequate numbers of healthcare personnel to identify those needing the test and those who could do without it, at least initially.

When the government finally decided to open up testing of potential patients to the private sector, Thyrocare was among the leading players in India.

But even before the need for Covid-19 testing kits became obvious, Thyrocare was already a leading player in the country for three reasons. First, it had expanded to become one of the largest players in the country. Second, it had introduced quality diagnostic tests, but at a fraction of the cost that its peers charged in India. Third, it brought a new vision of quality but affordable medicare in the country.

Navi Mumbai-headquartered Thyrocare, has grown leaps and bounds since its inception, reported Rs 370 crore revenue after operations in the year 2018-2019. His company employs around 1,200 people and has 1,122 outlets and collection centres across India and parts of Nepal, Bangladesh and the Middle East.

Velumani, who was born in a poor household, is now running a company with a net worth of Rs 421 crore. He is a mathematician, who became a Scientist (with a Ph.D in Thyroid Biochemistry from BARC / Mumbai University), and is now a renowned entrepreneur.

Other than an entrepreneur, he is a hilarious storyteller and can communicate in English, Tamil, Hindi and Marathi.

