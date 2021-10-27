FPIs stock value soars by $112 bn to $667 bn between April-September: Report

Amidst the continuing market rally, the value of the foreign portfolio investors' holdings in the domestic equities jumped by $112 billion to $667 billion between April 1 and September 30, 2021, even though they have been getting increasingly jittery about the highly stretched valuations, according to an American brokerage report.

The market has been on a song since the second half of 2020 after the pandemic scare shaved off around 23 per cent of the market in March 2020. But since then, the Sensex rallied to touch the 50,000-mark on February 3, 60,000 level on September 25 and 61,000 on October 14. The BSE barometer touched the 62,000-mark on October 19, from under 25,000 points in March 2020.

The value of the FPI holding had stood at $555 billion as of March 2021, which was a full $105 billion more than between September 2020 and March 2021.

As of June this year, the value of FII investment was only $592 billion, which means that as the market rallied frenetically, their holding value jumped by $38 billion even though their net incremental investment was almost nil between this period.

In August, FPIs invested the lowest amount since February 2020 by pumping in only $281 million.

The valuation of FPI holdings rose to $667 billion as of end September, when they pumped in a healthy $1.8 billion. This flow took the overall inflows till September this year to $8.8 billion, which is the highest among all the emerging market peers so far in 2021, according to Bank of America Securities India report on Wednesday.

Others markets continued to see massive outflows in September, with South Korea losing $25.5 billion and Taiwan shedding $16.7 billion. Only Brazil has positive inflows at $8.1 billion as of September, said the report.

The authors of the report have warned of a tactical correction in the market as the valuations are very stretched. "With stretched valuations we expect a tactical correction in the market, even though earnings are likely to recover in Q2 as the economy opens," the report said.

(With inputs from IANS)

Published on: Wednesday, October 27, 2021, 05:48 PM IST