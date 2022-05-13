FPIs sold $14 bn equities in Q1 2022, DIIs bought matching amount: Report

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have sold around $14 billion worth of equities in the secondary market in the quarter that ended in March 2022, said Kotak Securities in a report.

FPIs offloaded stocks in banks, diversified financials and IT services.

On the flip side, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought around $14 bn worth of equities during the March quarter.

Accordingly, DIIs bought banks, diversified financials and IT services stocks.

"FPI holding in the BSE-200 index declined to 22.4 percent in the March quarter from 23 percent in the December quarter. DII holding in the BSE-200 Index increased to 14 percent in the March quarter from 13.4 percent in the December quarter," the brokerage house said in the report.



Highest increase in stake by the FPIs are seen in Restaurant Brands Asia, Mindspace REIT and Lemon Tree Hotels, Mutual Funds in Coforge, Metropolis Healthcare and Equitas Small Finance Bank, and BFIs in Tata Steel, PVR and Restaurant Brands Asia.



BFIs include banks, financial institutions and insurance companies.



On the other hand, highest decrease in stake by the FPIs was witnessed in Metropolis Healthcare, Jubilant Foodworks and Motherson Sumi Systems, MFs in RBL Bank, Voltas and City Union Bank, and BFIs in Hindustan Aeronautics, Godrej Industries and Bata India.



"FPIs were overweight on banks and diversified financials; underweight on consumer staples and pharmaceuticals, whereas MFs were overweight on banks and capital goods; underweight on consumer staples, IT services and oil, gas and consumable fuels."



Published on: Friday, May 13, 2022, 03:23 PM IST