FourKites acquires European supply chain visibility leader NIC-place

FourKites, real-time supply chain visibility platform, announced its acquisition of NIC GmbH (NIC-place), a European supply chain visibility provider. FourKites’ and NIC-place’s combined over-the-road, rail and ocean carrier networks creates the largest multimodal carrier network in Europe. This will bring global shippers the most comprehensive end-to-end global supply chain visibility platform, it said in a statement.

The acquisition will also accelerate the adoption of secure real-time visibility solutions specifically designed for carriers. Moreover, it shortens the time to value for shippers with complex, multimodal carrier networks.

With its engineering headquarters in Chennai, FourKites pioneered real-time supply chain visibility in 2014, and has since built the world’s largest platform to track shipments across every mode of transportation, including road, rail, ocean, air, parcel, and courier.

The company has expanded beyond transportation visibility and is now the most comprehensive end-to-end supply chain visibility platform on the market, providing total transparency — down to the SKU level — into yards, warehouses, retail stores and beyond.NIC-place is the market leader in supply chain visibility software solutions specifically designed for transport companies, carriers, and logistics service providers.

Pete Jendras, founder and managing director of NIC-place, said, "This acquisition creates a strong carrier- and shipper-centric expertise that will accelerate end-to-end visibility and provide new solutions tailored to our customers' unique needs."

As a FourKites company, NIC-place will continue to focus on carrier-specific solutions, while leveraging FourKites' leading shipper network, global scale and R&D engine to accelerate the pace of innovation. The two companies will retain the NIC-place name and will retain the NIC-place office in Germany to expand their teams and operations. "We’re excited to see these two market leaders joining forces,” says European Carrier Rainer Linke, Unterer Logistics.

Published on: Wednesday, February 02, 2022, 03:06 PM IST