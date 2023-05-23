Founder of Absolute now a member of the Scientific Advisory Council for Tata Transformation Prize |

Agam Khare, the Founder and CEO of Absolute, joins the esteemed Scientific Advisory Council of the Tata Transformation Prize run by the renowned New York Academy of Sciences (NYAS) and Tata Sons. Tata Transformation Prize is a prominent recognition and support program aimed at honoring visionary scientists in India in the area of food security, sustainability, and healthcare.

In the press release by Tata Group, Professor Nicholas Dirks, President and CEO of the New York Academy of Sciences shared his viewpoint that “This prize is focused not only on science, but on innovative discoveries that put science to work for the betterment of society, to solving major global challenges in three core areas - food, healthcare and sustainability”

Tata Transformation Prize is introduced at a point when the world is moving towards bioabled solutions. India's bioeconomy is booming and expected to reach $270-300 Bn by 2030. The Prize aims to leverage the immense potential of Indian scientists to tackle pressing issues in three areas—Food Security, Sustainability, and Healthcare—and generate improved quality-of-life outcomes in India and Globally.

The New York Academy of Sciences has been enhancing scientific cognition through the progression of scientific investigation and understanding, bolstering scientific literacy, and advocating for science-driven resolutions to global challenges.

Past members of the organization include scientific luminaries such as Louis Pasteur, Charles Darwin, Alexander Graham Bell, Thomas Edison, and Nikola Tesla.

Commenting on the occasion, Agam Khare, Founder and CEO of Absolute said “I am grateful to both New York Academy of Sciences & Tata Sons for creating the Tata Transformation Prize. Our world needs such initiatives to advance scientific developments to solve some of the grandest challenges humanity faces today. I look forward to contributing to the council and advancing our shared mission”

Agam started Absolute in 2015 with a similar mission of creating a shared future where people and planet win as one, driven by rapid scientific advancements.

The idea of Absolute is inspired by the call of Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam’s (11th President of India & world-renowned scientist) for the next big revolution in solving some of the grandest challenges humanity faces.

Today, Absolute is fast evolving into a generation-defining bioscience company leveraging billions of years of nature's evolutionary intelligence to reimagine what's possible across BioAgriculture, Biomaterial & Healthcare.