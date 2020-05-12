Former SC judge BN Srikrishna raises data privacy concerns over Facebook-Jio deal

Justice Bellur Narayanaswamy Srikrishna, a retired Supreme Court Judge who had in the past chaired the committee that created the first draft of the Personal Data Protection Bill, raised red flags about the deal recently. Speaking at a webinar on Data Governance and Democratic Ethos that was hosted by the Daksha fellowship, he pointed out the lack of a regulator. A Business Today report quotes the judge to say that the absense of a data regulator to oversee privacy concerns that could emerge in the wake of the deal was problematic.

"Data regulation becomes a big issue there, because of absence of regulator. And the regulator is not there because there is no law in place," the publication quoted him as saying.