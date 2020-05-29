Former HDFC executive Deepak Satwalekar appointed to Wipro’s Board

After the appointment announcement of Thierry Delaporte as MD and CEO of Wipro, the company announced the appointment of renowned financial services professional, Deepak M Satwalekar to its Board of Directors. He will be on the Board for five years starting from July 1, but is subject to shareholders’ approvals.

Former HDFC managing director, Satwalekar, has also served HDFC Standard Life lnsurance Co. Ltd as its managing director and CEO. He will be serving as an independent director on the board. He has spent over four decades in the financial services industry and as an advisor and Board member of companies from diverse industries.

Satwalekar said, "I am delighted and honoured to be invited to join the Board of Wipro, an organisation which is globally respected both for its technology leadership and its steadfast commitment to values. I look forward to contributing to the company's growth charter."

Welcoming him to the Board, Rishad Premji, Chairman, Wipro Limited said, "l am truly excited to have Deepak join our Board. With his deep repository of knowledge spanning across the financial services sector, sharp business acumen, understanding of technology and as a strong votary of the highest standards of corporate governance, his invaluable experience will immensely benefit Wipro."

Satwalekar has also been a consultant to the World Bank, the Asian Development Bank, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and the United Nations Human Settlements Programme.