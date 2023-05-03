 Former aviation hub Mumbai will be left with just one airline if Go First collapses
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, May 03, 2023, 05:03 PM IST
article-image
Representative Pic

The iconic Air India building overlooking the Arabian Sea from Mumbai's Marine Drive now lies empty and is being sold to Maharashtra government. The country's oldest carrier shifting base from the financial capital also marked the beginning of a migration by other aviation firms from the city.

With Go First hit by a crisis that has left it broke, Mumbai may lose one of only two airlines which are headquartered in the city.

Spotlight shifting towards the North

  • Apart from Go First, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed budget carrier Akasa runs its operations from Mumbai, while most top carriers have picked Gurugram, Delhi, and Bengaluru.

  • SpiceJet and IndiGo take flight from Gurugram, while Air India has ended up in Delhi alongside Vistara and Alliance Air.

  • With these aviation brands taking off to other cities and others shutting down, the birthplace of civil aviation in India is no longer the industry's hub.

Returning and emerging carriers also pick Delhi

  • Even as Jet Airways struggles to recover after insolvency, it doesn't plan to continue operations from its headquarters in Mumbai, and will be moving to Delhi instead.

  • Another emerging airline Fly91 has chosen the tourism hub of Goa for launching its foray into Indian aviation.

  • The tables have been turned as Delhi was the city with only two airline head offices in the 90s, while the rest were operating from Mumbai.

  • Things have also changed as back then a vast majority of people traveling to other states from overseas used to land in Mumbai.

